Scores Injured As Police Attached To Delta Govt House Clash With Protesting Students

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 22N (URHOBOTODAY)-Report reaching Urhobotoday.com has revealed that scores of people were injured as Police officers attached to Government House Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday clashed with protesting students as the premises of Delta State Government House.

Urhobotoday correspondent revealed that police threw caution into dustbin by throwng tear gas indiscriminately at the protesting students in attempt to disperse the student who were reported to be on peaceful protest match.

In the course of police action, Urhobotoday.com source disclosed that several protesters were alleged have been injured in the ensuing commotion.

Our source equally disclosed that vehicles were also damage in the ensuing confrontation.

The source said some of the protesters were arrested and detained by Anti-Terrorism Police Squad attached to the Governor.

Details Later