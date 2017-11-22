Warri: Fire Guts Ogbe-Ijoh Market Again

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Popular Ogbe-Ijoh market, located in Warri, Delta State commercial nerve centre notorious for annual disaster is up in flames again..

It was gathered that wide fire gutted the market early hours of Wednesday.

The fire, an eyewitness said started from a small portion of the market and spread to other stalls.

The source blame the inferno on electrical surge.

Our correspondent could not verify independently what led to the fire outbreak as at press time.

Unconfirmed report however says soldiers deployed to the scene had prevented people from rescuing their wears following report that hoodlums are capitalising on the situation to loot.

The market has notoriety for yearly fire outbreak.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Tribune had reported some time ago that stores in the market harbour illegal refined petroleum products which are ferried in plastic kegs from the creeks.