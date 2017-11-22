Asaba Int’l Airport: Delta Refutes Allegation Of Contractors Leaving The State

Share This





















Related

Denying the report in a press statement made available to Urhobotoday.com, Delta State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah argued that that Asaba Airport project is a very vital project to the socio-economic life of Deltans, adding that the Government would do everything possible to ensure that the right thing is done and the project completed to international standards.“I wish to categorically state that those reports are totally false and baseless. As at today, reputable companies that have track records of quality project delivery like CCECC, Setraco and Levante are very much on ground executing several projects across the State.“CCECC, a reputable Chinese company operating in the State, just finished the Cable Point Road Dualisation Project, Alisimie Ozanogo Road and is currently handling the Dualisation of the Owa-Eke/Owa-Aliero/Owa-Oyibu Road in Boji Boji Owa.“ In addition, the company is handling the reconstruction of Amekpa, Afiesere, Ofuoma Road and the Sector A of the Ughelli Asaba Road Dualisation.“Levante, another construction giant, is working on the Sapele-Amukpe Road Dualisation as well as Abraka Township Roads. Also, Setraco just finished the recently commissioned 10.8km Okpare-Olomu/Umolo/Owodokpokpor/Kiagbodo Road in Ughelli South and Burutu LGAs.“It is, therefore, spurious and amounts to cheap blackmail for anybody to say that these companies undertaking such high profile jobs have left the State for whatever reason.Despite the challenging economic situation in the country, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration has remained resolute in delivering on his SMART agenda by providing meaningful infrastructure projects across the three senatorial districts of the State as well as massive empowerment of our youths,” he stated.Ukah mainatained that Delta State remains a haven for investors and Governor Okowa is determined to maintain its current status as one of the top two States on Ease of Doing Business.