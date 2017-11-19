Okowa Discloses Plan To Build Ultra Modern Markets In Ozoro, Burutu And Oghara

Share This





















He disclosed this on Tuesday at Orerokpe while commissioning the multi-million-naira Orerokpe Ultra Modern market, at Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.The Governor added that the gesture was aimed at assisting the local government councils and to improve trade and commerce in the said areas.Earlier, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barrister Mary Iyasere, disclosed that the Orerokpe Modern Market was constructed at a cost of N284m and it comprises of 196 open shops, 28 lock up shops, four offices, 16 toilets, one cold-room, one storage room, one open hall, water borehole reinforced concrete underground water tank, steel elevated portable water tank, PHCN electricity supply, external flood lights, platform for yam tubers, among other facilities.The Orodje of Okpe, HRM Gen. Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue I, in his remarks, thanked the Governor for constructing the market, adding that the market will be put to proper use.He disclosed that the old Orerokpe market will cease to exist in the next three months and urged all the traders in Orerokpe to apply for shops in the new market.