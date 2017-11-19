Ibori Orders Okowa To Perform Or Lose Re-Election

Share This





















“Trust me, I have kept quiet for too long and I am now constrained to speak up against the tyrannical approach of Governor Okowa to the people of Delta State who are still yet to get over my exit from Government House in 2007. Looking at Delta State right now, one cannot help but wonder if there is a Government in place. There is no resemblance between what is on ground and what Deltans bargained for, so I will not be surprised if in 2019, Okowa fails to return as Governor because this is not what Deltans deserve at this stage of our democracy.“We cannot continue to condone recklessness while hiding under the umbrella of partisanism. The Ughelli-Asaba, Eku-Abraka and many other roads in the state are now worse than how they were several years ago when I left office.”Speaking with Journalists in Oghara, Chief James Ibori lamented the ugly state of the General Hospitals in Delta State which he described as “Abode of death”.“As I speak to you, Civil servants have not been paid for several months and the Delta State Government is unconcerned about recruiting new Civil servants to take over from the ones that are due for retirement. Since the inception of this administration, there has not been any appointment that is merit based. All appointments have been from the recommendation of his cronies”“I feel bad when People especially from the present administration, call me to complain bitterly about the nonchalance of Governor Okowa. The level of unemployment in Delta State has risen to a disturbingly high level and the teeming youths of Delta State are embracing crime as a way out of the unemployment morass.”For Okowa’s many political appointees, he said putting food on the table of few cronies is not gainful employment. If Okowa fails to return in 2019, the next government may not retain them. Permanent employment is a better preference because political appointments are just for a while, it goes once the administration goes,” he stated.