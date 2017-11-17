Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Police Command has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement between Delta and Anambra states through the Niger Bridge with effect from mid-night on Friday.The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, issued the order in Asaba on Friday to forestall any breach of security Anambra Poll: Delta Police Restricts Movement On Niger Bridge ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial elections in Anambra.A statement by Mr Andrew Aniamaka, the Command’s public relations officer, however, added that only those on official and emergency duties with genuine means of identification will be allowed passage during the period of the restriction order.“Against the backdrop of the forthcoming guber elections in Anambra slated for Saturday, November 18th 2017, the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movements,” the statement read.“The restriction order is on movement through the Niger Bridge linking Asaba to Onitsha with effect from 12 mid-night, Friday, 17th November, 2017 till after the elections.“While regretting the inconvenience the restriction will cause commuters, especially those traveling to the South-East and South-South States, the police enjoin them to take alternative routes.“Commuters can also make do with other contingency plans as the restriction order is in the overall interest of public well being and safety.”Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to the 21 local government areas ahead of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.Speaking to journalists, the state Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Leo Nkedife, noted that the materials, including smart card readers, ballot papers and result sheets, had been collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).“About three weeks ago, we finished the distribution of non-sensitive materials to all the local government areas and, today, we collected the sensitive materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria and we shared them among the LGAs,” he said.“Presently, some of the (electoral) officers are loading, while some others are already on their way to their respective destinations. We are 99 per cent ready to conduct the Anambra State governorship election.“We started giving out the materials first to those LGAs that are very far away so that they will arrive earlier than the others. In the same vein, we have made provisions for riverine areas in Anambra West, Anambra East and their environs.“We have hired boats to enable them (INEC officials) to move, motorbikes and even bicycles for all these special terrains. We have even granted them permission to move their materials ahead of others so that they can get there on time because some of them need to cross the river.”