Famine Eminent As Oil Spill Ravages Urhobo Community

By Amos Okioma

LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Famine is eminent in Uwheru Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State as a result of recent oil spill which occurred in Egbo Quaters of Uwheru Clan.

If something is not done urgently, the livelihood of the indigenes which has to do with farming and fishing may be in jeopardy.

Consequently, the people of Uwheru community have appealed to Heritage Operational Services Limited to quickly intervene by stopping the oil spill in its facilities at Evwreni well 8 and 9 that occurred since the 20th of October 2017.

The Head of Egbo quarters, Odion Andrew Umukoro told Urhobotoday. Com that they woke up to their consternation and worry to discover that a section of the pipelines that connects the well head was gushing out crude oil and they had to alert Heritage Operational Services Limited .

According to him, the facility was formerly owned by SPDC which recently sold it to Heritage Operational Services Limited.

He said the spill may have occurred due to equipment failure and the operators responded with assurance that they were coming to do the needful.

He lamented that ever since then, they have not showed up and the spill is gradually spreading to the adjourning environment, farmlands and crops .

Conducting Urhobotoday.com correspondent round the oil spill, another community leader, Boggie Ogbe affirmed that they have reported the spill to Heritage Operational Services Limited which promised to rectify the fault, stressing that since they reported, the company had not responded.

“The more they delay, the more devastating and militating havocs being caused to the aquatic life and the entire environment hence the pipeline is on top of a stream which is seriously flowing to other quarters where the stream water flowed into.

“At moment the community source of livelihood which is farming and fishing is in jeopardy unless urgent remediation is carried out, famine is eminent in the community because they are about to enter dry season when the planting of sweet potatoes, yams, cassava, plantain , and okra will commence,” he complained to Urhobotoday.com.

Another community leader, Godwin Okpidama posited that the affected facility which has been stopped to avert further spills, produces 78 barrel of crude per day and by this unfortunate spill the nation is losing incalculable sum of money.

He therefore called on all relevant agencies responsible for oil spill and environmental remediation to quickly nip the spill in the bud to save not only further environmental hazards, but the nation from loosing such colossal amount of money.

Okpidama equally called on government to intervene in the release of the Egbo community Odion Andrew Umukoro who had been arrested and detained by the police in Ughelli.