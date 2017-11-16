Delta Govt Approves Establishment of Agro-Industrial Park, Link Bridge To Burutu

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 16H (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Executive Council has approved the establishment of an agro-industrial park at Aboh Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

The government also approved the construction of Ayakoromo Bridge across River Forcados in Burutu Local Government Area. This bridge, according to the statement made available to Urhobotoday online will make Burutu assessable to other parts of Delta state through road.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said that the approvals were part of the decisions taken at the state Executive Council meeting held in Asaba on Tuesday.

He said the agro-industrial park will provide common dedicated infrastructure and facilities for agro-processing, value addition and agribusiness as a means to improving the ease-of-doing business and promoting economic diversification and growth of the state, including creating more than 5,000 jobs along the agricultural value chain.

According to the Commissioner for Information, the park will be executed through public-private partnership between the state government, Mirai Group in Israel and Norsworthy Investments Limited.

On the Ayakoromo Bridge, Mr. Ukah said the approval is in line with the avowed determination of the state government to link riverine and upland communities in the state to bring about economic and social integration,

According to Mr. Ukah, with the construction of the Ayakoromo Bridge, Burutu town, which hitherto has not been accessible by road, will soon become a beehive of social and economic activities with vehicular movements witnessed for the very first time.

He stated that the bridge will also connect other riverine communities to other parts of the state.

The Executive Council further approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Market and Crudas Roads, construction of Kings Street, reconstruction of Apollo/Palm Avenue and the construction of Low Cost Housing Estate Road, off Shell Road, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Council.

Also approved is the rehabilitation of Issele-Uku/Issele-Mkpitime/Onicha-Olona Road in Aniocha Local Government Council.