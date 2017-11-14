Killed Briton: Delta Police Hunts Gang Leader, To Reward Informant With N2m

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta state Police Command has declared Karo-owei Pere Gbakumor, the run away leader of the suspected kidnapping and militants group who abducted the four British missionaries in Enakorogha, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta state wanted.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim on Monday also announced N2million reward for anyone with useful information on the whereabout of the fleecing gang leader.

He said that detectives from the command have launched a manhunt to find the prime suspect behind the kidnap of the Briton nationals.

According to him, the gang leader, who hails from Enekorogha community “has been declared wanted, and a handsome sum of two million naira (N2M) will be given by the Command to any person who could come up with information that would lead to his arrest”.

Ibrahim said that so far, six suspects who have given the police useful information in connection to the crime are still being investigated with intent to arrest the principal suspect who is currently at large.

He named the suspects under police custody to include, Ekpenunena Courtmember ‘m’, 19yrs of Enerorogha Community, Burutu LGA, Delta State, Wirly Huludu ‘m’, 35yrs of Edegbene Community, Godswill Hana ‘m’, 22yrs of Ekragbene Community, James Tennes ‘m’, 45yrs of Enakorogha Community, Burutu LGA, Delta State and Ebimene Arerebo ‘m’, 31yrs of Torrindoro Community, Bayelsa State.

Giving a graphic details about the suspects, Ibrahim in a statement released by spokesman of the command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, recalled that during one of our last press briefings, precisely on the 17 October, 2017, we informed you of the unfortunate incident regarding the kidnap of the above mentioned British citizens on 13/10/17, at Enakorogha in Burutu by a gang of armed militants/kidnappers led by one Karowei Mgho.

“Acting on available intelligence, Operatives of the Command effected the arrest of the first four suspects above who have various degrees of complicity in the case.

“One of the suspects, Ekpenunena Courtmember confessed to have led the gang to the scene.

“Also on 14 October, the first suspect Ebimene Arerebo ‘m’, 31yrs of Torrindoro Community in Ekremo local government area of Bayelsa State was arrested by a team of military men attached to Sector 1 Operation Delta Safe, Effurun based on information that he aids and abets the activities of the notorious kidnap syndicate headed by Karo-owei by acting as informant to the syndicate.

The roles played by the suspects are as follows:

Ekpenunena Courtmember – he led the gang to the victims’ residence and also provided fuel for the engine boat used for the operation.

Wirly Huludu – he was aware of the gang’s activities but concealed the fact. On the fateful day, he put a call to one Bokeyo, who is suspected to be the second-in-command to the gang leader, who in turn warned him (Wirly Huludu) not to ask him about the expatriates.

Godswill Hana – he was indicted by Ekpenunena Courtmember, but investigation is ongoing to ascertain his level of involvement.

James Tennes – he aided and abetted the gang members by providing drinks for them, and also knows about their movements and serves as their informant thereby making their arrest difficult.

Ebimene Arerebo – he acts as informant to the kidnap gang.

He also confirmed the death of a police Sargent attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Sanusi Lanre who was shot during a gunduel with the kidnap gang.

BigPen Online recalls that the Britons, David Donovan, his wife Shirley and Alanna Carson and Ian Squire, captured on October 13, in Enakorogha were in Nigeria to offer cataract operations and eye check-ups to people of the Ijaw community.

The British Foreign Office however announced the death on Monday, last week of one of the victim, Dr. Ian Squire, a 57-year-old British optician.

While the captors released three others, they killed Squire, a man who had left his thriving practice in Shepperton Surrey, to offer succor and sight to poor Nigerians.