Delta Police Nabs 45-Year-Old Illegal Gun Manufacturer In Asaba

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim disclosed this in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka.Ibrahim stated that the Police also recovered one locally made revolver pistol, locally made single-gun, one drilling machine, one welding machine and one diesel engine generator.CP Ibrahim said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS acting on a tip-off arrested the suspect opposite Customary Court, Ogbe-Owele quarters, Ibusa on 7/11/2017, at about 1725hrs.He noted that investigation into the matter was in progress.