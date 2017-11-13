2019: Ned Nwoko Declares Intention To Re-Position Delta North In Senate

Share This





















The astute politician and philanthropist, who declared his intention to the media during a media parley with members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF on Sunday, November 12, 2017, in his Country home in Idumeje-Ugboko, said his drive to the senate is to provide the people of Delta North a capacity representation, as the area presently lacks proper representation, while also using the occasion to clear the air between him and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Emmanuel Ibe Kachukwu.While congratulating the members of the Forum for a successful inauguration, and apologising for his absence because of other engagements outside the country he assured them of good working relationship, and pleaded that they be focused and report issues in objectively, either politically or otherwise.Prince Nwoko said that his drive to the senate is to provide the needed capacity to develop the senatorial district and the entire state. According to him, the state, and the Delta North especially had suffered because of the lack of capacity representation.The former member of the House of representative, and the architect of the Paris Refund, who during his time in the house donated his allowances for four years to the welfare of others, and who threatened to report the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to the United Nations, during a United Nation General Assembly in New York for failing to work on the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha road, before it was done, said that just as no one is presently given him the chance, so also people never gave president Buhari and his friends the chance, as it was done to Donald Trump in America.“I am contesting for the senate to represent Delta North, and no one can say there is no Vacancy, there is vacancy for other possible aspirants.” He said.The man, who many for weeks had been speculating that he may be picking his tent with the opposition, All Progress Congress, APC, said that he will be running under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as he never had the intention to represent his people under any other political platform.“I will be contesting the senate under the no other party, but the Peoples Democratic Party”.According to him, the election is fast approaching, and like any other politician he is working out wining strategies to first get the party nomination, when the time comes, which he said is to pick the form, and work on the delegates. He appealed to party members from the district that when the lid is opened for election process to begin they should make the right choice.Prince Nwoko, who is very confidence that if the right thing is done said he is a fighter of good things, and he is ready to fight for the state, and the people of Delta North, as he confidently said.“I will be your Senator, Come 2019”. He concluded.Also speaking on the controversy on the palliative measures to mitigate the pains of travellers who use the Onitcha Ugbo –Idumuje-Ugboko road that take travellers to the northern part of the country from Delta, the East and South South, said that there is a working relationship between the two, to ensure that that road is fixed.According to him, what they had been able to do is to approach the managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to take over the road repair of about 2km distance.Prince Nwoko pointed that though the commission could not carry out the work in their 2017 budget, they had promise to ensure the 2018 budget will reflect the road project. But to ensure that the pains of users of the road is arrested, they had approached a well know Construction Company in the state, ULO to fix the road, which will begin soon.He pointed though, that for them to get the consent of the company to work on the road, they have to sign an agreement to pursue the payment of the project with NDDC, and if that fails they will take care of the payment.“We have to approach ULO to repair the bad portion of the road, we have to sign an indemnity agreement to ensure the money will be paid by the commission in the 2018 budget, but if it fails we have to bear the cost.”