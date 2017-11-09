Delta: Killer Of Abducted Briton Shot Dead During Crossfire, Two Others Arrested

Share This





















While one of them was shot dead during crossfire with operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, two others were arrested.Squire and three others were kidnapped on October 13, 2017. While others were freed, Squire was killed.According to our source, two of the gang members were first arrested by the operatives of the IRT, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, in Warri, Delta State.They then volunteered to lead the police to Sapele, also in Delta State, where the other members of the gang were. In Sapele, one of the kidnappers was sighted by the gang members already arrested.As IRT Operatives advanced to arrest him, he suddenly brought out a Barrette Pistol and shot Sergeant Sanusi Lanre in the stomach and Sergeant Agunbiade Adebayo on his two hands.The remaining members of the IRT replied, killing him in the process.His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital.For Sergeants Lanre and Adebayo, they are also being treated at the same hospital.Lanre underwent surgery at about 3am on Thursday (today).Four pints of blood and other items requested for the surgery were provided.It was gathered that 24 hours security is being provided for the injured policemen.