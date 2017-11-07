Nigeria Students Give PTI Management 24 Hours To Reverse Obnoxious Hike In Fees

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) has given the management of the Petroleum Training Institute(PTI) Effurun, Delta State a 24hr ultimatum to make an unconditional reversal of the official tuition fee schedule for both new and old students.

The President of NANS, Amb. Chinonso Obasi in a statement decried the new tuition fee as officially released by the school management, describing it as anti-people.

Obasi said that he recall that four years ago when he graduated in same institute his last tuition fee was 14,000 Naira and it’s so embarrassing to see an official recommendation of about 81,000 and 91,000 Naira respectively for old and new students.

We understand that times are hard and the Nigerian economy isn’t stable, that notwithstanding, Nigerian students must not be used as a means of increasing internal generated revenue(IGR).

The National President of NANS also pointed out that the act establishing PTI is exceptionally different from other conventional tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

In his statement, PTI is a special institution whose mandate is to train specialized technicians to meet up the global competition in the oil and gas industry. Ordinarily, the millions of dollars claimed by the PTDF, Nigerian Government and TETFUND to train people abroad is suppose to be done in the Petroleum Training Institute(PTI) Effurun.

My administration hope to partner with the PTI management to take advantage of the President Mohammadu Buhari anti corruption strides to expose the level of abandoned projects, infrastructural decay, lack of adequate training of teachers and poor Funding of the institute, not wanting to feed fat on the harmless, helpless, marginalized and lawful Nigerian students Obasi said.

The National Leadership of NANS also call on the relevant stakeholders in PTI and the Minister of Petroleum( Mohamadu Buhari) whom PTI is under his ministry for National Peace and Progress to advice the PTI management to unconditionally reverse this devilish tuition fee schedule within 24hrs or the National Secretariat of NANS shall be relocated to the institute.