Orogun Chiefs Endorse Ominimini Obiuwevbi For House Of Assembly

The endorsement of Obiuwevbi was announced on behalf of the chiefs by Chief Johnson Akporugo during the Orogun Council of Chiefs monthly meeting held at Orogun on Saturday,Making the pronouncement, the chairman of the council, Chief Johnson Akporugo, who offered prayer for Dr. Ominimini on behalf of the council described Ominimini as an Urhobo leader whose achievements cut across Urhoboland and beyond.He urged indigenes of Ughelli North constituency 1 to rally support for Ominimini in his ambition to represent them at Asaba, adding that they would not regret their effort should Ominimn emerges as member of House of Assembly.Hear him, “Taking his achievements in Urhoboland into consideration, I, on behalf of all Orogun chiefs make a solemn declaration of endorsement of Dr. Ominimini as our sole candidate.”Earlier, while addressing the Chiefs, Obiuwevbi disclosed that the Orogun Council of Chiefs is made up of people across party line, non partisan politicians and apolitical, adding that as a member of the council, it is pertinent to consult them and let them get first hand information on his ambition to contest for the position of Delta State House of Assembly in Ughelli North Constituency 1 in the coming general election.