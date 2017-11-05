UPU Leader, Moses Taiga Vows To Tackle Menace Of Herdsmen In Urhobo Land

Share This





















Taiga made this vow, on Wednesday at Uvwie Town Hall, Effurun, Delta State.He maintained that he would affirm his mission to reposition the Urhobo Ethnic nationality.He said anyone could claim to be the UPU leader on the pages of newspapers, but the Urhobo nation and the people know who their President-General is adding, “So, I don’t bother myself with such claims and antics in the media, but focused and determined to deliver on my mandate. What we should do is battle the problems battling the community.”Taiga urged other Secretary-General to mobilise their respective kingdoms towards effective participation in the on-going INEC Voter’s Registration Exercise, just as he tasked them on vigilance and security of their domain.In an address read by Secretary-General, Olorogun (Sir) Kenneth Iwhewhe, during a meeting of Olorogun Moses Taiga, with the Forum of Presidents General (PGs) of Urhobo kingdoms on the kingdoms PGs, in reiteration unflinching support for the UPU helmsman, declared: “Consequent on your election victory, your supremacy is not contestable as you are our President-General Worldwide. Hence, it revolves around you to use all resources to ensure that the PG status is not duplicated nor hijacked.”