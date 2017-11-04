Delta: Pat Utomi Joining Bandwagons Of Diapora APC Leaders

Share This























By Edwin Uzor

LAGOS NOVEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-I have read with interest the statement credited to Prof Pat Utomi at a Delta North APC stakeholders meeting where he took a swipe at the PDP administration in Delta State. In the statement, Dr Utomi was quoted to have stated that Deltans are going through “misery.”

It is very unfortunate when supposedly knowledgeable persons make reckless statements that have no bearing with facts. But then I am not surprised at Utomi’s verbal gaffe because this is a man who is not in touch with the reality on ground in Delta State and yet wants to govern it. Sad to say, Prof Utomi has joined the band of political merchants in Lagos and Abuja who only remember that they are from Delta, come election time.

After his failed attempts to be appointed a minister in the rudderless and abysmally incompetent APC-led Federal Government, Prof Utomi now thinks it is Deltans who should compensate him for the ignoble role he played in foisting President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigerians.Deltans know better than to listen to or put their fate in the hands of an accidental manager who could not even manage a corporation but ran it aground.

Just as the learned (?) Prof was rounding up his unguarded utterances, Delta State was being announced as second in the country on the Ease of Doing Business by the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria. What further proof do we need that Utomi is out of touch with the reality in Delta State? Only those who are blind or deaf – or both – will fail to see or acknowledge the giant strides in infrastructural development, education, financial inclusion, inter-ethnic harmony, peace and security under successive PDP administrations in Delta State.

Prof Utomi has the constitutional right to aspire to any office in the land. But he should first learn the rudiments of political engagement and humbly subject himself to some political education before opening his mouth. In the meantime, I will advise him to concentrate his efforts to right the wrongof helping to promote an APC-led Federal Government that has inflicted the worst form of suffering on Nigerians.Today, Nigeria is gradually becoming a country known for suicide deaths as a result of the horrible economic policies of the APC-led Federal Government, which have wreaked incalculable damage to the family economy.

A word, they say, is enough for the wise.



Chief Edwin Uzor, JP is the immediate Past Chairman of Delta State PDP