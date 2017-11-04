Omo-Agege: Deltans Are In Hurry To Vote Out Okowa In 2019

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Representative of Delta Central Senatorial District in National Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has affirmed that the people of Delta State, most especially the suffering civil servants, pensioners and teachers are in hurry to vote out Okowa in 2019.

Speaking in an interactive session with journalists at his country home in Orogun, Delta State recently, Omo-Agege pointed out that the level of hunger in the State today is enough to send Okowa packing in Delta State in 2019.

“The people of Delta State are suffering. The people of Delta State want change. They gave Okowa mandate for the benefit of doubt, but he has failed. Teachers are in pains, civil servants are crying. They can’t even feed themselves. Pensioners have not received their pay. Everybody is in trouble. Deltans are in hurry to get Okowa, out of Government House,” Omo-Agege disclosed.

He assured that the All Progressive Congress, APC will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the Delta State come 2019, just as he explained that all that APC needed is to present a sellable grassroots and acceptable candidate for the governorship election.

Omo-Agege challenged journalists in Delta state to play their role as the watch dog of the society by holding government accountable to the people by doing more of investigation most especially on the alleged 164 billion naira spent by Delta State government on construction of roads as announced by Mr. James Aguoye, Commissioner of Works and the allegations by Honourable Cairo Ojuogboh against Okowa of operating a blank budget.

While drawing his attention to the plights of Urhobos who despite their huge mineral resources are marginalized, he, however disclosed that his people will back restructuring of the country. “As the senator representing Urhobo Nation we will back restructuring and devolution of power, but not total devolution and I will not support the creation of State Police, because the state executives will use it to oppress the people,” Omo-Agege argued.