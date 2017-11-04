Okowa To Presents Staff Of Office To Traditional Ruler Of Agbarho Kingdom

Share This





















Related

A letter, “Presentation of Staff of Office” dated November 2, 2017 addressed to the Royal Majesty from the Delta State Deputy Governor’s Office and signed by E. Bratte said time for the event is 11.00 a.m.According to the letter, the state Governor or his representative will make the presention at the Osuivie Palace in Agbarho. The letter also directed the Agbarho Community and the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council to prepare a welcome address to the state governor as well as a programme of events.The deputy governor also emphasised the need for the community to maintain peace and ensure that the environment is free from all forms of hostilities.Ajuwe Samson Owhe Ogugu I whose coronation took place on May 12, 2017 becomes the 19th Osuivie of Agbarho Kingdom.