LG Polls: Agbarha-Warri Residents Protest Against Delta Govt ‘Imposition’ Of Candidate

LAGOS NOVEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The People of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday November 1 protested alleged imposition of a councillorship candidate, Femi Okorodiden on McDermott Ward 2.

He was allegedly forced on them by the state government ahead of the forthcoming Local Government elections.

The people insists that Femi Okorodiden was neither nominated nor endorsed by Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Agbarha people who carried placards with inscriptions,”We say No to imposition of Candidates”, “McDermott Ward takes its routes from Shell Ramp down to Iyara”, “Otumara is not from Igbudu/McDermott Ward”, “We say No to injustice”, “Otumara is not from Warri South” said Sammy Franklyn Eyekpimi was the duly nominated candidate to represent the party in the polls.

They further described Femi Okorodiden’s “imposition” as provocative, insulting and brazen disregard for their sensitivities.

Youth President of Igbudu Community, Emmanuel Ovakporaye, who spoke on behalf of the people in Warri, warned that any form of imposition would result in total rejection of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections.

Ovakporaye urged the Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, to “wade into the matter and ensure that justice is done”.