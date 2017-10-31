Generator Fume Kills Couple, 9-Year-Old Daughter in Isoko Community

Share This





















The family who met their unfortunate death were reported to have travelled from Kogi State to attend a burial ceremony in their home town.Our source revealed that the couple and their daughter, a primary school pupil slept off in one of the rooms during the night in their three bedroom apartment unknown to them that the exhaust pipe of the generator was faced toward the direction of their room. Their inhailment of the fume from the generator led to their sudden death.A community source who craved anonymity expressed shock over the incident, noting that residents from the neighbourhood alerted the community members of the sudden death of the Kogi State based couple who came for a burial ceremony and died in their own town.The Source said, “When we got there, we saw fumes all over their room. The generator vibration turned the generator exhaust pipe facing the room that Mr. Onomoma and his family who died while inhaling the carbon dioxide and gave up the ghost as a result of the suffocation.”As at the time of filing this report, the remains of the deceased have been deposited in an undisclosed morgue.Contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer,DSP Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the incidence, noting that the woman in question is not the man’s wife.The Police Image maker noted that the nine year old girl who was involved in the unfortunate incident is Mr. Onomoma Jemedu’s daughter.DSP Aniamaka stated that, “There is such information but the woman in question is not the man’s wife. Yes the nine year old girl is the daughter of the man. The man is a native of the place and he is Kogi based. He came to identify with his people in a burial ceremony. Unfortunately, they allegedly died of fume from the generator. It is a case of sudden and unnatural death, SUD and the police do not suspect any foul play.” He said.