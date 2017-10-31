Warri Pastor Issues N30m Cheque To His Wife As Birthday Gift(PHOTOS)
LAGOS OCTOBER 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Warri Pastor and General Overseer of Mercyland Church, Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has issued the sum of N30m cheque as birthday gift to his wife, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.
Photos of the gift session shared on the preacher’s official Facebook handle with this quotations,“The Bible admonishes us in Ephesians 5:25 “Husbands Love your Wife even as Jesus Loves the Church”
“To demonstrate this Love for our Mama, Prophet Jeremiah O. Fufeyin in the presence of all congregation and gave Mama the Sum of 30 Million Naira (30,000,000) to celebrate her BIRTHDAY.
Indeed Love is in the demonstration of Acts and not just in Spoken Words.”