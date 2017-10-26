Kidnapped Edo North UPU President, Omafuaire Regains Freedom

Share This





















Omafuaire, a retired Superintendent of Police was kidnapped along with his client on Monday afternoon at his Ikpeshi quarry site in Akoko Edo Area of Edo State.Freed Omafuaire broke the news of his released Thursday morning in a scanty text message.It read, “I was kidnapped by Fulani kidnappers in my quarry last Monday but was released after paying ransom in the evening of Wednesday..”I am very grateful to all my well-wishers who participated in prayers and in contribution of monies and in kinds towards my release. May God you all”Octogenarian Omafuaire is the current Edo North President of Urhobo Progress Union and elder brother of Vanguard Senior Photojournalist, Akpokona Omafuaire.An elated Engr. Isaac Omafuaire thanked the Nigerian press for the wide publicity which led to the easy release of the head of the Omafuaire family.“The press were very wonderful and we are immensely grateful. We want the government to do something about the operation of the Fulani herdsmen,”The news of Omafuaire’s release led to spontaneous celebration in his home town of Akperhe-Olomu and Jattu where he is residing, the celebration is still on as at the time of filling this report.