FUPRE Bill: Onuesoke Advises Evelyn Oboro, Omo-Agege To Stop Media Bickering

Onuesoke who gave the advise in Warri, Delta State while addressing journalists on the issue said both parties do not need to claim credit over the Bill establishing the university because they were elected to represent the people of Delta Central in the National Assembly, arguing that if they were not elected they would not have got the opportunity to pass the Bill.The former Delta State Governorship aspirant argued that any other person who is voted into the National Assembly can do whatever both parties are doing presently NASS and as such it is wrong for any of them to claim intellectual credit .“We need to understand a few things regarding the Act that establishes a University. There will always be a visitation panel report which outlines things required to be put in place to make the institution of a good standing globally. One of those requirements is an ACT of parliament. The institution itself working with governing council of the university, using accredited consultants and in collaboration with the National Universities Commission would produce a draft bill which is presented to the National Assembly for due process and thereafter assented to the President of the Federal Republic.“An outsider do not have the prerogative to package the bill for the legal functionality of a State or Federal government owned institution. However, those elected into the NASS owe their constituents the duty to facilitate the speedy passage of the bill as it would help to improve the educational and economic status of their constituencies. It is not a personal prerogative and should not be claimed to be such. Both Evelyn Oboro and Ovie Omo-Agege are sent by Delta Central to the NASS for the duty they have performed and I enjoin all well wishers to congratulate them for a job well done. It’s not a favour but a duty.”Onuesoke who pointed out that both parties do not need to wash their dirty linen in the public over the issue however maintained that credit should be giving to both personalities for a job well done.Hear him, “As a matter of fact, Oboro initiated the Bill in the House of Represented and it was passed by the House during the period of Goodluck Jonathan. The Bill was passed to Senate awaiting the approval of Senate when Omo-Agege came in as a Senator. He dusted the Bill and forwarded it to Senate which was passed by the House. Consequently, both Oboro and Omo-Agege should be giving credit for the role they played for the approval of the Bill establishing the university.”