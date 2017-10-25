President-General Of Urhobo Kingdoms Affirm Taiga As UPU President-General

Share This





















In an address read by Secretary-General, Olorogun (Sir) Kenneth Iwhewhe, during a meeting of Olorogun Moses Taiga with the Forum of Presidents General (PGs) of Urhobo Kingdoms at Uvwie Town Hall, Effurun, Delta State, the Kingdoms PGs, in reiterating unflinching support for the UPU helmsman, declared: “Consequent on your election victory, your supremacy is not contestable as you are our President-General Worldwide. Hence, it revolves around you to use all resources to ensure that the PG status is neither duplicated nor hijacked.”The Forum, while entreating Olorogun Moses Taiga to take over all UPU structures, “and control all UPU bodies in the Country and in Diaspora,” also tasked the UPU on some pressing issues affecting the Urhobo Nation, including the Fulani Herdsmen incursion, the Aladja-Ogbe Ijoh land dispute, the Oil Industry, among others.Also speaking, Chairman of the Forum of Presidents General and renowned Surgeon, Olorogun (Dr.) Peter Obakponovwe, said Taiga has all it “takes and the pedigree to take Urhobo to greater heights, further declared that “the UPU PG is Urhobo’s only mouthpiece and father figure.”In his speech, Olorogun Taiga expressed gratitude to the Kingdoms’ PGs and the entire Urhobo Nation for his election and continued support, and affirmed his mission to reposition the Urhobo Ethnic nationality. He said anyone can claim to be the UPU PG on the pages of newspapers, but the Urhobo Nation and the people know who their President-General is, “so I don’t bother myself with such claims and antics in the media, but I am focused and determined to deliver on my mandate.”The shipping magnate used the medium to render account on his stewardship so far, particularly his five-point agenda, which include the establishment of Mukoro Mowoe University and microfinance bank for Urhobo women.Taiga urged the Presidents General to mobilise their respective kingdoms towards effective participation in the on-going INEC Voter’s Registration Exercise, just as he tasked them on vigilance and security in their domain.Present at the well-attended event were Olorogun Moses Taiga, Chief (Capt.) Tony Onoharigho, 2nd Deputy President-General, UPU; Olorogun (Dr.) Peter Obakponovwe, Comrade Nicholas Omoko, President UPU Youth Wing; Chief Kenneth Iwhewhe, Chief Paul Agboroh, Chief Peter Obodo, National Auditor, UPU; Chief (Barr.) Emmanuel Omovie, Asst. Legal Adviser, UPU; Prof. S.W.E Ibodje, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, Chief Ogarivi Utso, JP; Chief (Major-General) Peter Unuode, rtd; Chief Emmanuel Ememu, JP; and Col. Columbus Akporokah.Others are Chief (Mrs.) Margaret Atano, Asst. National Publicity Secretary, UPU; Chief Austin Ukuwrere, Chief (Mrs.) Grace Akpodiete, Asst. National Financial Secretary; Chief Steve Sokoh, JP; Chief (Barr.) Benson Ndakara, Chief Isaac Udju, Mr. Andrew Ebirie, Chief Austin Omonode, Chief Victor Ohaire and others.