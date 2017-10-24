Updates: Herdsmen Demand N25m Ransom For Omafuaire Release

Share This





















Omafuaire, elder brother of Vanguard Newspaper Senior Photojournalist, Akpokona Omafuaire was kidnapped along with his wife, Mrs. Victoria Omafuaire and a customer while in the site but released the wife after.The kidnappers called Charles Omafuaire, his son later Monday night demanding N25 million ransom to release the Octogenarian.Christy Omafuaire Atie, who confirm the ransom demand said that the kidnap has caused panic in the family.She appeal to the police authority to swing into action to rescue her father while appealing to the herdsmen to lower the demand. Omafuaire was supervising his workers at his quarry site in Ikpeshi near Auchi when the Fulani herdsmen with guns kidnapped him, his wife and a customer.Chief Omafuaire, an Olomu Chief hails from Akperhe-Olomu in Ughelli-South Area of Delta State, he is a retired Supritendent of Police and former Divisional Police Officer, Igarra. He is over 80 years old.