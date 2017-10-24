Edo: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Abduct 80-Years-Old Omafuaire In Igarra

Share This





















Omafuaire, elder brother of Vanguard Newspaper Senior Photojournalist, Akpokona Omafuaire was kidnapped along with his wife, Mrs. Victoria Omafuaire and a customer while in the site.According to Christy Omafuaire Atie, ” My father was supervising his workers at his quarry site in Ikpeshi near Auchi when the Fulani herdsmen with guns kidnapped him, his wife and a customer.“They collected N200,000 from the customer and released his wife but they took both of them inside the bush.“They have not contacted us. We call on the Edo State Governor to do everything to release my father. We beg the kidnappers to release him unhurt.”Chief Omafuaire is a retired Supritendent of Police and former Divisional Police Officer, Igarra. He is over 80 years old.