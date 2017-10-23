Okowa Pours Encomium On Uduaghan @ 63

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 23RD (NEWSRANGERS)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Saturday extolled the virtues of his predecessor in office, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, describing him as an embodiment of the ideals of diligence, commitment and exemplary patriotism.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, congratulated Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan as he turns 63 years on Sunday 22nd October, 2017.

While praying God Almighty to continue to bless the former Governor with good health and long life, Okowa said; “It is with profound joy that I write on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, to express very warm felicitations to you on your 63rd birthday anniversary.

“Your contributions to the peace and development of Delta State remains indelible in the hearts of Deltans, especially to the families and children who benefited from the laudable programmes you initiated during your administration”.

“As an administration, we have complemented the free maternal health care and under-5 child care your administration pioneered by introducing the Contributory Health Commission in the state with a view to making health care affordable to Deltans and fast track our goal of attaining universal health coverage”.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued guidance, protection and provision for you in the past 63 years of a remarkable life filled with monumental achievements and dedicated service to God and country.” the Governor wrote.