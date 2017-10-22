Olorogun Moses Taiga Sets To Establish Mukoro Mowoe University
LAGOS OCTOBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-In compliance of his promise to Urhobo indigenes to cater for their educational needs, the President-General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU World-Wide, Olorogun Moses Tiaga on Saturday set in motion his readiness to establish Mukoro Mowoe University in Degele-Elume Community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.
Olorogun Moses Taiga disclosed this in a chat with newsmen shortly after a working visit to the temporary site of the University in Degele-Elume Community.
Prof. S.W.E. Ibodje explained to newsmen at the site of te University that they were on investigation to explore possibilities for the temporary site that will lead to the establishment of the university.
He said the university will put to end the difficulties in securing admissions elsewhere and provide Deltans who have not been to university as a result of distance the opportunity to go to school.
“That is the benefit we are going to derive of having a university close by where you don’t need to stress what will cost you to feed yourself somewhere.”