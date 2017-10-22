Olorogun Moses Taiga Sets To Establish Mukoro Mowoe University

Share This





















Related

Olorogun Moses Taiga disclosed this in a chat with newsmen shortly after a working visit to the temporary site of the University in Degele-Elume Community.Prof. S.W.E. Ibodje explained to newsmen at the site of te University that they were on investigation to explore possibilities for the temporary site that will lead to the establishment of the university.He said the university will put to end the difficulties in securing admissions elsewhere and provide Deltans who have not been to university as a result of distance the opportunity to go to school.“That is the benefit we are going to derive of having a university close by where you don’t need to stress what will cost you to feed yourself somewhere.”