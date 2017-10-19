1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Oct 19th, 2017

Delta Records Six Suspected Cases Of Monkeypox In Agbor


LAGOS OCTOBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Six suspected cases of Mokeypox have been recorded in Agbor, Delta State.
The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge confirmed the development to Channels Television.
Three of the suspected cases have been treated and discharged. Two of the cases are still being treated at the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba, the state capital.
Dr. Azinge says samples of the patients have been sent to the World Health Organisation for confirmation

