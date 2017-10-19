Okowa Revokes Contract For Construction Of Udu Harbour Market

Share This





















The Governor gave the order on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 during a Town Hall meeting he had with the people of Udu, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.According to the Governor, the contractor handling the project has been adequately mobilised to site but, has failed to deliver the project to expectations.While urging the office of the Secretary to the Delta State Government to complete the process of revocation of the contract within two weeks for the project to be reawarded to a more competent contractor for execution, Governor Okowa asserted, “when I make any pronouncement during town hall meetings, it should be implemented immediately.”The Governor who stated that his administration was committed to completing the Udu Harbour Market and execute more projects in the area, urged the people to be peaceful as “no contractor is ready to work in crisis zones.”He specifically urged the people of Aladja and Ogbe-Ijaw to avoid any form of hostility but, have respect for their traditional rulers for peace to reign in the area which is the panacea for developmental projects to take place.At the hall meeting, the Governor took time to enumerate the successes of his administration in the area of job and wealth creation, the education sector, provision of infrastructure, among others, assuring that his administration will not relent in executing programmes that will better the lives of Deltans.From Udu, Governor Okowa moved to Orerokpe where he commended the people of Okpe Local Government Area for their peaceful dispositions which has led to his administration successfully executing projects in the area.Chairman of Udu Local Government Council and that of Okpe Local Government Council, Chief Solomon Kpomah and Prince Godwin Ejinyere in their separate addresses during the town hall meeting in their respective local government areas, listed series of projects executed in their area.They commended the Governor for the effective management of resources which has benefited a lot of Deltans.