Ijaw Militants Flee As ‘Crocodile Smile’ Storm Warri North (PHOTOS)

An eye witnesses told our correspondent that “militants flee the town when army stormed the area with large troops which could best be described as the worst for the militants in the recent times. This is because attempt by the army to carry out Operations in the area has not yielded any desired result”.It was revealed that Ajakurama community often referred to as central havoc in Warri North local government was completely combed by the men of operation crocodile smile and all hideout of criminals destroyed.It was learnt that renown militants like Felix Odowu, Osuwo Osiya and notorious gang leader popularly known as Double Prince have all fled to the neighboring Ondo state following a hot chase by the soldiers.Investigation also gathered that one Blessing Magic an alleged most blood thirst vampire who led the Lagos attack that took place at Ikorodu river where many soldiers lost their lives had also fled their camps when the operation crocodile smile dieting soldiers stormed the area in the operation.It was further gathered that One Godwin Namu, a priest in charge of the militants shrine called “Egbesu” has allegedly ran to Abere and Okomu forest in Edo State while Army the has vowed to fish them out.At the time reporters visited the area today, one of the priests shrine has been burnt with some militant’s houses by soldiers and there was free movement of people as normal business was on.HRM, the Agadagba of Egbema kingdom, G. E. O Tiemo told newsmen that he was solidly in support of the operation.“Though the militants threatened to stage a come back, which of course it is believed that the army are adequately ready to deal with, I must say that the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai deserved to be praised for bringing Operation crocodile smile to the creeks of the Delta.“The good work done by troops of 19 Battalion since commencement of the operation is quite commendable. We have never had it this way before. This one is total, ” he disclosed.The Army has however declared to fish out the fleeing militants without compromise. An officer who pleaded for anonymity simply told reporters that “it’s zero tolerance for criminals and all forms of criminalities.”