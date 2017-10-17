Mosogar Community Accuses BEDC Of Collecting N12m Without Restoring Electricity Supply

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY))-Mosagar Community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State has accused the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, (BEDC) of collecting the sum of N12,000,000,00 (Twelve Million Naira) as the community bill for without restoring light to the community.

In a protest by the residents of the community, resulted in the blockage of the Benin Warri Express way for over one hour with various placards that reads, “BEDC must restore our light haven collected N12million naira from us”, “We want light for our business to move on”, “We are dying because of electricity problem,” “Our business are folding up,” “we can’t die in silent”, and many other inscriptions.

Reacting to this development, His Royal Majesty Samson Omene, the Ovie of Mosogar Kingdom, Col.(Chief) O.C Akporokah (Rtd.), and the President General of Mosogar Development Union (MDU) in a separate interview with newsmen, noted that BEDC collected N12million from the community without restoring light for over six months and further stressed that the community had been in total black out for over three years.

According to them, “The Delta State Government came to our rescue by giving us a brand new transformer to assist us in getting back our electricity power supply, for which we have been cut out of supply for years now.”

They also stated that a brand new transformer and two refurbished transformers were wrongly installed by the engineers of BEDC saying they did not work at all.

They further alleged, “The BEDC said that the community must come and sign an agreement that, if after fixing the transformers and they got bad BEDC will not be held responsible, which has become a big source of worry to the community.

The monarch specifically accused BEDC of breach of contract saying, “We are paying for our electricity bills and BEDC owe us a duty to give us electricity power supply, we are calling on the federal and State government to come to their aid.

“We want to put it on record, that BEDC should bring competent engineers for any installation of any transformer in our community, because that is the only solution that can end this problem, the community has passed through pains for over three years of total darkness.”