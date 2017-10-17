Urhobo Monarch Commends Okowa’s Developmental Prowess In Delta
LAGOS OCTOBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Orodje of Okpe kingdom, HRM Orhue I, expressed delight on the development prowess and activities of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
Orodje of Okpe who made the commendation when Delta State Governor, . Ifeanyi Okowa paid him a courtesy visit in his palace at Orerokpe , Delta State, disclosed that the people of Okpe kingdom and all Deltans were proud of him for executing laudable projects across the state.
During the visit, Okowa assured Deltans of his commitment to deliver on his campaign promises, as he commenced the second phase of the Town Hall meetings with Deltans, inspection of ongoing projects and commissioning of completed projects executed by his administration in his fisrt tenure in office.
Okowa said his administration is determined to execute people oriented projects, despite the constraints faced by the state government as a result of the poor economic situation in the country.
While commissioning the Orerokpe modern market, the governor emphasized on the need to properly put the market to effective use, assuring that such markets will be replicated in Ozoro, Isoko North; Burutu, Burutu local government and Oghara in Ethiope West.
He disclosed that the state government has handed over the Orerokpe modern market to the local government council at no cost, urging the council to manage the market with clearance from the Orodje of Okpe to ensure fair distribution of the stalls at reasonable cost.
The governor also commissioned the Aragba/Okobia/Owhetolor/Okuagbude/Warri-Sapele Junction and Okuovo-Kpokpogri-Opuraja/Iriama junction road in Okpe local government area
On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, the governor is expected to inspect the YAGEP fish farm cluster with 154 fish ponds in Ugbokodo-Okpe before proceeding for the Town Hall meetings with persons drawn from different groups in the state at the Otor-Udu Hall, Otor-Udu in Udu local government and Edion Hall, Orerokpe in Okpe local government areas respectively where he will give his score card and allow people to react and ask questions.
Eleven Local Government Areas were visited during the first phase. They are Isoko North, Isoko South, Sapele, Ethiope West, Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Ika South, Ughelli South and Uwvie.