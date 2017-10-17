Delta Halts Increase In DELSU Students ‘Astronomical Acceptance Fee Hike

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government, yesterday, directed the authorities of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka to stop, forthwith, the implementation of the reported increase in Students’ Acceptance fee as announced by the management.

Reacting to the development while briefing the press on the development in his office in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Engr. Jude Sinebe directed the immediate refund of payments above the agreed fee which students might have paid arising from the increment.

Although the commissioner noted that, given the laws establishing the various tertiary educational institutions in the state, the management of the various schools had the right to change their fees, he stated that given the current economic challenge in the country, the state government considers the increment of acceptance fees from N31, 000 and N41, 000 respectively to N81, 000 and N100, 000 respectively, as inappropriate at this particular material time.

His words, “We have just read from the media about the increment of Students’ Acceptance Fee by the management of the Delta State University, Abraka, from N31, 000 and N41, 000, respectively, to N81, 000 and N100, 000 respectively.

“Well, it is true that we are not unaware of the fact that, given the law establishing the various institutions, it is their right to change fees.

“However, we operate a responsive government in Delta State. We are not unaware of the challenges we face in our environment. It is on record that Delta State University, as well as other institutions we have in the state charge the lowest fees in the country.

“So, in the early part of this year, we had a session with the various heads of the institutions where we agreed that, in line with the present economy, we should leave the fees as they were. What we had to do at that time was to aggregate all the fees. Acceptance fee, at that time, was N30, 000 for Deltans and N50, 000 for non-Deltans.

“However, as we speak, the fees remain and it will be implemented in the 2017 and 2018 session which has just commenced. If we would be looking at increase in the future, the indices before us will direct us. But for today, I like to place on record to all Deltans, particularly students and their parents, that the fees, inclusive of increment that was approved in the 2015 session is still in force.“So, for those who may have paid anything in excess of the 2015 session fee as agreed, they would have a refund, “Sinebe stated, just as he disclosed that the management of the institution had been duly notified.

On the stoppage of the scholarship award for First Class Graduates in the state, the commissioner said that the current economic situation in the country, as well as the ongoing forex crisis, informed the decision, stressing that ‘when the economy improves, the state government would revisit the situation.’“I want to use this opportunity to say that we have not abandoned them, but we are currently constrained with resources. We will continue, pending when the economy improves, the commissioner stressed.