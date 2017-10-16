Kachikwu Escapes Death As Fire Guts Abuja Resident

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (UROBOTODAY)-The private residence of Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources, located in Asokoro, Abuja caught fire on Sunday evening.

According to online sources, the fire is said to have started in his bedroom as a result of a suspected electrical fault to the air conditioners.

“Kachikwu was not at home when it happened, but thankfully the fire service reacted quickly and put out the fire before things could go out of hand,” our reporter gathered.

Details are scanty on the extent of damage to the house but we understand that nobody was hurt in the incident.

The minister has been in the news recently over his letter to President Muhammadu Buhari in which he complained about insubordination and humiliation by Maikanti Baru, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC ).