Published On: Mon, Oct 16th, 2017

Tension in Delta as Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh Youths Resume Gun Battle


LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (NEWSRANGERS)-There is serious tension in Delta State as Armed Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh youths engaged themselves in a gun battle.
The youths in Udu and Warri South-West Local Government Areas took to arm
at about 7am on Monday October 16.
Several houses and other property in Ogbe-Ijoh community have been destroyed.
Residents of the two neighbouring communities are currently relocating for safety as a result of the sporadic gun shots.
Despite the presence of security operatives in the area, the shootings between the communities is still very fierce.
The cause of the gun battle is still sketchy at the time of this report but DAILY POST gathered that the recent war is based on the lingering boundary dispute that has existed between the communities.

