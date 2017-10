Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be-identified lady was dumped along Akintola road in Sapele, Delta state, at about 10pm last night.According to Sapele Ogheneks, a small dark car, driven by some men, brought the lady to the area.

.After inspection this morning, all her vital organs were intact but a small portion of her hair was shaved off. The corpse has since been moved to a morgue in the area.