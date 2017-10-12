Three Policemen, Driver Arrested Over Gunmen Invasion of Senator Nwaoboshi’s House

Share This





















Gunmen were reported to have invaded the resident of Peter Nwobuoshi, the Senator representing Delta North at the Senate, carting away unspecified amount of dollar and naira notes running into millions.The gunmen,we gathered allegedly stole laptops, expensive clothes, jewelries and other valuables worth millions of naira.The criminals were said to have invaded the Senator’s house on Monday, October 9. It was also alleged that most of the stolen items belonged to the wife of the senator.Our source disclosed that the operation lasted for about 30 minutes, while the police and other security personnel on guard at the senator’s house along Olanrewaju close, near Interbua, Asaba, were no where to be found.DSP Andrew Aniamaka, the police spokesman while confirming the report said the police are investigating the matter to ascertain how the gunmen gained access into the house unchallenged.