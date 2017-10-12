Operation Crocodile Smile II: Army Urges Officers To Be Of Good Rappour With Deltans

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Brigade Commander of 4th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin, Edo state, Brigadier General Ibrahim Garba has tasked officers and men of the Operation Crocodile Smile phase II, serving in Delta State to ensure they follow order and also be of good behaviour in order to get maximum support from the general public.

He gave the order in Sapele, Delta State, shortly before the Military stormed the area for what the army described as “show of force”.

Garba emphasised that the behaviour of the troup during the exercise will determine whether the general public will support or cooperate with the Army to achieve results.

“Internal security depends largely on information and intelligence and that the Army can only perform ultimately if the general public is behind us,” the Army General stressed.

He said the Soldier cannot afford to do anything that would tarnish or smear the image of the Nigerian Army while the Operation Crocodile Smile lasted, reminding them that actions that could lead to revolt or resistance from the public should be duly avoided.

He said the force is in Delta state to protect lives and property and not to do anything otherwise, saying that the general public are supposed to be the beneficiaries.

“I want the general public to be happy with us. I don’t want anything that would be done contrary because actions or inactions of one or two officers could tarnish the army good image. To this end, we must abide by the rules and regulations of our profession,”.he warned.

Leading the troops of the Operation Crocodile Smile II show of force around Sapele, Jesse, Oghara in Ethiope West local government and Koko and Abigborode both in Warri North local government areas of Delta state, the Commanding Officer 19th Battalion Koko, LT. Col. MA Ma’aji avowed that the Army resolves to discharge their common constitutional responsibilities and roles of protecting lives and property, eliminating all forms of prevalent crimes and attendant criminality from the Niger Delta area.

LT. Col. Ma’aji declared that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the Military secured the territory of unwanted interferences.