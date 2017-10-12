Delta Speaker, Sakpra, Gbinije, Ikimi, Other Old Students Abandoned Aladja Gram Sch To Rot Away

Share This





















Since after its establishment, the government abandoned the school. The buildings are now in serious state of dilapidation and posing grave danger to the lives of students and staff alike.A concerned community member who spoke to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that several complaints have been lodged at appropriate quarters by the Old Students Association and the community yet no positive answers from the government.Most amazing is that former students of the school who have been in and out of government also appear to not be of help.They include Chief H.A. Sakpra, Commissioner for Special Duties Delta state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Napoleon Gbinidje, former members House of Reps member, Barr. Oghenejabor Ikimi, Hon. Andrew Gbise and Barr. Solomon Aggreh.