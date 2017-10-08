Urhobo Leader, Barovbe Agitates For Centralized, Vibrant UPU Branch In Lagos

Share This





















Barovbe who made the call recently in Lagos while delivering a speech during an event organized by Urhobo Social Club Lagos to unite Urhobos and create a way forward for the development and progress of the people stressed that Urhobos resident in Lagos need a strong and centralized UPU branch in Lagos which can cater for the Urhobos in Lekki, Victoria Island, Surulere, Apapa and Ikeja to be headed by a man with a strong personality, a man of influence and means as the President.Barovbe who argued that it is out of place to describe UPU branch in Ajegunle as Lagos UPU stated,”Lagos must have a Strong voice in UPU. When the late Dr Esiri and late Chief Salubi were in Lagos, as Secretary and President of UPU in Lagos, the National Headquarters at Okere relied on their wealth of experience and intelligence until both of them left Lagos for Urhobo land and they both ended up as President General of UPU world wide. We must move with the time.”Barovbe decried the marginalization of Urhobos in the present day Nigeria saying, “Before 1999. Urhobos were found holding good offices both at the Federal and State level. In the Judiciary, we had Justice Ayo Irekefe, Justice Akpovi, Justice Akpiroroh, Justice Ovie Whisky and others.“In the Presidency, we always had ministers in every government before 1999, such as Chief Borloko, Dr. E. J. Sohwo, Prof. Oyovbaire, Chief Alex Ibru and others.“In the Forces, we had Major Generals, like General Obada, General Mujakperuo, General Oneya and others. We also had important Federal Permanent Secretaries, like Dr Jakpa, Chief Iyeyemi, who was the Accountant General of the Federation, Chief Dede, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry. Late Chief Daniel Okumagba, was the Chairman of Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mills, just to mention a few.“The question today is, ‘Which are the positions Urhobos are holding in the Federal Service? Whose fault is it that Urhobo is left out in the cold?’ Having worked with late Senator Ibru, the late President General of UPU, World Wide, I have the benefit of knowing the power and importance of the President General of UPU in Nigeria, if the incumbent is reasonable, intelligent, responsible and respectable.“I therefore, want to use this opportunity to call on the President General of UPU World Wide, Olorogun Moses Taiga, to please take Urhobo to a higher level. We know you have the knowledge, wealth and enviable connections to move Urhobo forward. I sincerely appeal to you to get in touch/visit the UPU in America and Urhobo community in the UK. The entire Urhobo community in the United Kingdom (UK) is waiting to receive you in London. I am aware and well informed of the respect they have for you in the UK. Please do not disappoint them.>