Delta Speaker, Utomi, Ochei, Others To Attend Inauguration Ceremony Of Delta Online Publishers

LAGOS OCTOBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Arrangements have been concluded for the formal inauguration of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, an association of renowned journalist in the business of online publishing in Delta State.

According to a statement issued from the Secretariat of the forum, the event will hold on Wednesday 11thOctober, 2017 at the Chad-ef Hotel, opposite Bureau for Special Duties, Anwai road, Asaba, Delta State, beginning at 11.am.

The event which will also feature the inaugural lecture of the Forum with the theme, “Impact of Online Journalism on Good Governance and Accountability,” will have the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the Distinguished Guest of Honour, with the Executive Director Social Services Development, DESOPADEC, Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor as the distinguished Chairman.

A human rights activist and Social advocate, Barr. Malachy Ugwummadu has been scheduled to be the keynote Speaker, while the Delta State information Commissioner; Mr. Patrick Ukah will lead a team of panelist that will also have Ms Julie Ogbeni of Delta State University, High Comrade Eddy Ogude; South South President of NUJ and Ms Faith Nwadishi of Transparency International and Social Advocate, as rapporteurs.

Other Special Guests expected at the event are former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Prof. Pat. Utomi, founder of Pan African University, and Lagos Business School.

The DOPF, in the statement, invited members of the Media, captains of industries and the general public to the event that will also have very distinguished personalities in and around Delta State in attendance.

The Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, is made up of Online Newspapers Publishers of Delta State origin within and outside the State, who are professional journalists that have a registered functional online news websites.

The main objective of the new Online Publishers body is to promote good governance, accountability and transparency in governance as well as the society as a whole, through objective online reporting and publishing based on the ethics and tenets of the Journalism profession.