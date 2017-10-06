Urhobo Community Decries Abandoned NNDC Road Project, Lack Of Social Amenities

Share This





















Speaking with newsmen, President General of the community, Gabriel Regha, who grumbled that the community “has been submerged by water and being cut off from other towns,” said that no meaningful work had been done on the project awarded by the commission in 2011.According to him, “Ododegho is the only community from Patani to Sapele with only earth roads and whenever it rains, many indigenes will have to relocate to other towns and this has adversely affected their daily living and most times their agricultural produce would waste away as a result of transport difficulties.Regha also decried the poor state of the community primary school, saying, “It is in a very bad shape, the children have no roof over their heads, the school closes once there is rainfall.” The community leader disclosed that pupils sit on the floor to learn in the school, and called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to come to their rescue by constructing new classroom blocks and provide benches and tables for the community.Secretary General of the community, Prince Felix Edoyise, also bemoaned the total lack of social amenities, particularly secondary schools, reiterating that students trek several miles to attend secondary schools in other communities.He appealed to NDDC to quickly mobilize the contractor handling the deserted road project “back to site or better still award the road projects to another competent contractor.