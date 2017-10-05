Life Line For Urhobo Ace Musician, Sally Young (PHOTOS)

Share This





















The occasion was the celebration of the seventh year anniversary of UPYA which was held at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Hall, Effurun, Warri, Delta State.Personalities present at the event were the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Wilson Oharisi III, King of Effurun –Otor, Dr Ovie Ughwanogho, Evang. Dr S.O. Olotu, Olorogun Paul Abu, Prince Pius Omobaye and host of other personalities.Emevwie R’ Urhobo donated the sum of N100,000 to Sally Young, while UPYA gave him an award in recognition for his promotion of Urhobo culture through his music.During the event, Sally Young was made to sit on the high table with dignitaries in persons of Urhobo traditional rulers and enjoyed all benefits attached to the high table. He was also part of the cutting of UPYA 7th Anniversary cake.Speaking to Urhobotoday, one of the main organizer of the event, Barr Christmas Akpodiete said they are not stopping at this little token to Sally Young.He disclosed that they are still talking with his family on how to improve his welfare, just as he explained that an account opening process is already ongoing for him to enable them bank his money for efficient use.“We do not want Sally Young to go hungry again till he dies. We pray God to guide, protect and keep sending help to his way through us all, including those reading this post.“Once again, God bless Dr Ovie Ughwanogho, Evang. Dr S.O. Olotu, the Ovie of Ughelli, Olorogun Paul Abu, Emuvwie R Urhobo, the King of Effurotor, Prince Pius Omobaye and host of other personalities who gave the dying man reasons to live again,” he stated.