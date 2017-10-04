Delta: Burutu Councilors Sack E.K. Clark’s Son, Ebikeme Clark As Chairman

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Councilors of Burutu LGA, Delta State has removed the son of Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Ebikeme Clark as the Chairman of Buruu local government area on allegations of misconduct and mismanagement of council funds including non adherence to due process in his dealings.

Urhobotoday.com gathered that Burutu council legislative arm on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence on him and subsequently forwarded notice of impeachment to the State Assembly that is expected to give final approval for he impeachment.

The motion for the vote of no confidence and notice of impeachment was moved by the Councilor representing Okpokunou Ward 7 in the Burutu Local Government Legislative Arm, Hon Churchill Botu and seconded by Hon Richard Asiyae.

It was unanimously adopted at plenary presided over by the Leader of the Legislative Arm Hon. Felix Kemapade.

The notice of impeachment signed by fifteen councilors present during the sitting out of the twenty-member legislative Arm, alleged the Chairman’s abuse of office, mismanagement of council funds and non adherence to due process.

The motion titled, “a motion of vote of no confidence and impeachment on the Council Chairman Hon. Ebikeme Clark was” duly signed by over two third majority of the councilors.

The motion further read: “The House has observed the abuse of office by the Council Chairman Honourable Ebikeme Clark, also is the misconduct and mismanagement of council funds including non adherence of due process in his dealings”.

One of the councilors, Hon. Churchill Botu in his submission moved; “it is in this regard I move that a vote of no confidence be passed on the Chairman and be impeached from office, I beg to move”.

Also a part of the motion, the House resolved to freeze the Burutu Local Government Council account domiciled with Zenith Bank PLC at Ogunu road in Warri to stop further mismanagement of council funds.

The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday was notified of the impeachment of the Chairman of Burutu Local Government Area, Mr. Ebikeme Clark.

As stipulated by the Delta State Local Government Law as amended, the impeachment notice by the Burutu Local Government Legislative Arm would be ratified by the state House of Assembly for it to be effective.