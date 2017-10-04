50 Games Masters, Mistresses To Benefit From Two-Day CSED Seminar At Udu

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As part of their promoting the social development and general well-being of school age children and youths in the Niger Delta area, group under the aegis of Community Sports and Educational Development, CSED will be organisng a two day seminar that will hold on 4th and 5th October 2017, at Udu Local Government Area headquarters in Delta State.

A statement made available Urhootoday.com disclosed that the seminar is going to be attended by 50 Game Masters and Mistresses from both private and public schools, adding that the remarkable thing about this seminar is that it is going to be free for all the attendees.

“All over the world, the safety and protection of children and youths who take part in sport is given priority attention by sport organisers and federations. As a result, educational and sporting officials who are deemed to breach their position of trust are liable to be dismissed from their jobs and could also be imprisoned.

“A recent example is the sacking of the Manager (Mark Sampson) of the England National Woman Football Team, for his engaging in behaviour which the FA in England found to be inappropriate and unacceptable.

“The Safeguarding lecture is going to be delivered by an experienced Social Worker practitioner, who will put Game Master and Mistresses through their paces by making them realise the importance of “Safeguarding” in the educational and sporting environment. The goal of “Safeguarding” is to ensure that every child matters as well as it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that the educational and sporting environment is free from all form of abuse.

“The Udu event is the second in the series of taster seminars that CSED intends to hold in 2017, as a prelude to their rolling out quarterly training in 2018, in some selected sports (football, table tennis, basketball, athletics, athletics and netball. CSED which is an NGO partner of the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSFF) have in the past worked with Channels Television and the United Nations Office of Sports for Development and Peace in promoting literacy among school age children in Nigeria. In August 2016, CSED commissioned the graphic comic, “Nigerian Golden Legends.”

Ex-Super Eagles international, Edema Fuludu is CSED Co-ordinator of the programme n Nigeria. Pointed out that CSED intends to continue to provide their seminars at no cost to their selected attendees as part of their own contribution to empowering Teachers, especially Game Mistresses whose pathway to career advancement and attending fee paying training courses could be affected by their care responsibility to their families.

He urged corporate organisations and Foundations to provide any kind of support (financial and material) to ensure that CSED continues to play their small part in developing the educational and sporting talents of Nigerian children and youths.