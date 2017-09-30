Woman Commissioner Tasks Urhobo Community On Protection Of Projects

Share This





















Williams gave the advice at Eruemukohwarien community during the commissioning of two classroom blocks and 200 desks achieved by the community through the SEEFOR community driven development project of the World Bank/European Union.The commissioner, who called on the pupils and teachers of the benefitting school, Izomo Primary School, Eruemukohwarien to make judicious use of the facilities, however, applauded the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his purposeful leadership especially for synergizing with the international donor agencies in his administration’s renewed vigour at developing the state.In a welcome address, the Chairman of the project management committee, Mr. Abolo Victor said the project would boost the standard of education of their children.Mr. Abolo maintained that the community decided to choose the construction of classroom blocks/provision of desk in order to make learning environment conducive for their children by placing high premium on education, adding that they would ensure that the projects were effectively sustained through proper maintenance measure.In a goodwill message, the Project Coordinator of the SEEFOR Projects, Mr. Benson Ojoko, represented by Mr. Greg Agbongiagwe, enjoined the people to continue to use the project to impact on the lives of the people in the area.Speaking in an interview, the Head-Teacher of Izomo Primary School, Eruemukohwarien, Mr. Onoriose Simon commended the state government for its commitment towards the project through the counterpart contribution, adding that with the provision of the 2 classroom blocks and 200 desks, the issues associated with inadequate desks for the children had been addressed even as he appealed to government to expedite action on the completion of some classroom blocks in the school so as to provide a conducive learning environment for the pupils.