Urhobo Social Club, Lagos Invites All To Chat A Road Map For Urhobo Unity

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 30TH (URHOBTODAY)-Urhobo Socal Club, Lagos will be organising a forum to chat a road map for the unity and progress of Urhobo nation.

The club emphasize that the essence of the forum is for prominent sons and daughters of Urhobo nation to brainstorm on the way to refocus and re position Urhobo nation to justify its enviable position as the fourth largest group in Nigeria.

A statement signed by President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Prince Austin Enajemo and General Secretary, Mr. Francis Ewherido made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that the President and the Executive, the Board of Trustees and entire members of Urhobo Social Club, Lagos humbly invite all Urhobo sons and daughters to the event.

Describing the forum as having ‘ A Day With Urhobo Social Club Lagos’ the statement disclosed that the event is scheduled to take place on October 2nd, 2017 at Admiralty Conference Centre, Wilmot Point, Naval Dockyard Limited, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria-Island, Lagos from 12noon with the theme: Urhobo Unity, Progress and the Way Forward”.

The statement maintained that the forum is meant for all prominent Urhobo Clubs, Sons and daughters in Lagos with the objectives of becoming acquainted with one another and chatting a road map for unity and progress of Urhobo nation

“In addition, the forum will discuss matters relating to the current socio-economic and political situation in Nigeria as it affects the development, growth, progress and survival of Urhobo nation both on short and long term,” the statement explained.

The group which stated that they are very positive that the experience they will gain at the forum will be fruitful and rewarding, appeals to Urhobos to come to the event en mass so that they can brainstorm with other prominent sons and daughters of Urhobo nation on the way to refocus and reposition Urhobo nation to justify its enviable position as the fourth largest group in Nigeria.