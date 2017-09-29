Stakeholders Trace Leadership Greed To Cause Of Underdevelopment In Ndokwa

Share This





















This assertion was made last weekend in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, during the meeting of the Ndokwa Clans President Generals Meeting, which saw the inauguration of the Board of Trustee members, and patrons and Patronesses.Delivering a talk titled, “The Siege of Corrupt Leadership” by Pastor Festus Ochem, an Oil Industry Expert, he attributed the high level of underdevelopment of the three local government of Ndokwa to a leadership structure that has a policy to continuously marginalise the people of the area, in connivance with the oil companies operating in the various communities.Pastor Ochem, said the entire area is characterised with people who are not willing to change, leadership who their mission is to continuously marginalise the people, ignorance, wickedness, hypocrisy, unholy allegiance with the companies, poor communication with the people, unfaithful and untrustworthy, improper education on their roles as leaders of the people, and lack of empathy.The various stakeholders present in the same vain, asserted that until the leadership of the communities and the various political leaders change their ways Ndokwa Land will for a long time remain undeveloped and remain marginalised.They decried the unholy relationship between the Community Development Committees, (CDC) in the area, some of the elected political office holders and concluded that they are all working against the goods of the people of Ndokwa.The gathering called for the change of attitude in the leadership of the area by those giving leadership positions, as their main goal is to lead the area to a proper development, and not to subjugate the people to more hardship.They called for the review of the percentage of allocation of resources allocated to Ndokwa nation in the various development agencies in the country, as the area produce up to 15 percent of what is presently allocated to the state by the federal government.Meanwhile, the President of the Ndokwa Clans President Generals Association, Prince Igwe Nzekwe in his speech said that with the formation of the Association of Ndokwa Clans President Generals, the 37 clans of the area will witness a light of development, as the group is the true representatives of the people.“Very Soon Ndokwaland will be speaking as a people with one voice. Am happy that our dream is coming to pass”. He said.He said the association picked some of the best among the sons and daughters of Ndokwa to be members of the Board of Trustee because of their experiences, in order to achieve the goal of leading the Ndokwa people out of lack of development and bad leadership over the years.He reminded the people of Ndokwa that they are united in blood, and they have to work together to liberate the area.“A clan is a group of related families “no matter the number of villages that make up a clan, let them see themselves as one. So for the 37 clans in Ndokwa land, they should see themselves as one. We are related. We are one federal constituency. Govt that joined us together did not make mistake”.The inaugurated BOT members, Patrons and Patronesses were Genral Mike Nduibisi (RTD), Rt. Hon. Olise Enebeli Imegwu, Mr Chuks Ochonogor, Engr. GOC Amuchi, Mr Austin Avuru, Prince Igwe Nzekwe, Chief Bar. Samuel Oshimili, Chief Ike Ijeoma, Chief Charles Enuma and Chief Mrs. Judith Odili.