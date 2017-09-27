Warri: Merogun Family in Fierce Gun Battle Over Inherited Late Father’s Land

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODY)-There is serious tension in Warri, Delta State, as family members of Merogun in Merogun community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State engaged each other in fierce sporadic gun battle over a disputed land inherited from their late father.

The incident happened at about 7pm on Tuesday, September 26.

The shootings according to report, continued till Wednesday September 27 while several commercial shops were forced to close down.

Although nobody has been confirmed dead, many residents were said to be seriously injured.

Some residents have also fled their homes as a result of the overnight shootings.

A Source who craved anonymity stated that members of the Merogun family including children and thugs allegedly engaged themselves in the battle over ownership of a disputed land from their late father.

Divisional Police Officer, “A” Division in Warri, CSP Kenneth Zuokumor, dislosed that there was “fracas” in the area yesterday afternoon in which he personally intervened stressing that,”I am not aware of any shootings overnight in the area.”

He said he has since yesterday afternoon invited both parties to a meeting in his office.

Contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka also said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am not aware but let me find out and get back to you,”he said.